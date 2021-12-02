iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 352,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 103.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 468,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after buying an additional 238,509 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

