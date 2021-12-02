iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.39. 1,912,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,519,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.76 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

