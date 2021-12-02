iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

IWM stock opened at $213.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.76 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

