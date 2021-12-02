iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 136.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.94. 2,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,104. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $113.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

