iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.37 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

