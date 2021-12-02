iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $458.23. 658,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,173. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

