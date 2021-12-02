iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $456.02. 296,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,173. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

