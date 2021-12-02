iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.94. 11,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,109. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.03 and a 1-year high of $155.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.75.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

