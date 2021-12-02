iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Albion Financial Group UT’s 6th Largest Position

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $34,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,850.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 232,156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

