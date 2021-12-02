iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.