Ispolink (ISP) Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ispolink has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00236660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,490,493,819 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.