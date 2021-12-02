Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.92. 5,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.17 and a beta of 1.17. Itron has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

