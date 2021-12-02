ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 35,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 436,489 shares.The stock last traded at $93.92 and had previously closed at $94.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

