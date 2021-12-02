Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 139,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRN opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $596.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

