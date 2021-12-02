J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.92-8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.85. 1,008,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

