James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Down 26.6% in November

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,400 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 564,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $944.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

