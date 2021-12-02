JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the October 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ JAN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 30,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,053. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. JanOne has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JanOne in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of JanOne in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JanOne in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JanOne by 65.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JanOne by 33.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

