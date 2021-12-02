Japan Petroleum Exploration (OTC:JPTXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Japan Petroleum Exploration (OTC:JPTXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC:JPTXF opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Japan Petroleum Exploration has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $19.80.
About Japan Petroleum Exploration
