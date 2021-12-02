Jay S. Sidhu Sells 40,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $2,367,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CUBI stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.