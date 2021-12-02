JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.20 ($27.50) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.82 ($25.93).

JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($41.93). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.41.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

