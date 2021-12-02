Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.49 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OGI. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.50.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$2.43 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$728.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.19.

OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

