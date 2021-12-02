Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

