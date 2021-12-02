Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Konica Minolta, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Konica Minolta in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNCAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.
