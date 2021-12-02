Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Konica Minolta, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Konica Minolta in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNCAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KNCAY opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

