Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on StoneX Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for StoneX Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

