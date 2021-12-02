JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. JinkoSolar updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:JKS opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $85.32.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JinkoSolar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.