JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. JinkoSolar updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $85.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JinkoSolar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

