JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $55.99

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.99, but opened at $51.14. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 13,233 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital reduced their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 169.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 59.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 45.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 291.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

