JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,914,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 314,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 687,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.06. 534,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,103,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $236.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

