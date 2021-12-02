JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $363,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $667.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,838. The firm has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.67. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

