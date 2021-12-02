JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 2,239 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $38,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $209.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.49 and a 1-year high of $221.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

