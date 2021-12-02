JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

