JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 430 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,047,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 76,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.