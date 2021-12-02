Jobchain (JOB) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $182,776.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00235411 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,633,348,141 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.