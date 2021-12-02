John E. Davis Acquires 600 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP John E. Davis bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $10,398.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CryoLife stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $700.07 million, a PE ratio of 593.53 and a beta of 1.49.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About CryoLife
CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.