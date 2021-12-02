John E. Davis Acquires 600 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP John E. Davis bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $10,398.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CryoLife stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $700.07 million, a PE ratio of 593.53 and a beta of 1.49.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in CryoLife by 50.5% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CryoLife by 43.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 129,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

