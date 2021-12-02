John J. Fawcett Sells 15,000 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CIT stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.59.
CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 863.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CIT Group by 194.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in CIT Group by 321.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,094,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,852,000 after acquiring an additional 834,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.
CIT Group Company Profile
CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.
See Also: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.