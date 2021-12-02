John J. Fawcett Sells 15,000 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CIT stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.59.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 863.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CIT Group by 194.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in CIT Group by 321.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,094,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,852,000 after acquiring an additional 834,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.