Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

