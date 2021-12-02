Jordan Park Group LLC Purchases 4,465 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,655,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 79,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.84 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

