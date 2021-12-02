Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,825 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total transaction of $3,446,571.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

MORN opened at $311.23 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.00 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.80.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

