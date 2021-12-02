JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average is $139.19. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

