JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,100 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 963,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPF remained flat at $$30.13 during trading on Thursday. JSR has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

