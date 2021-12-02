JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,100 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 963,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPF remained flat at $$30.13 during trading on Thursday. JSR has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.
