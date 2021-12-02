JulSwap Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00063298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00095060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.94 or 0.07957897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,516.17 or 0.99879225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021353 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

