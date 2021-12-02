Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the October 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

KLTR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 328,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,669. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,430,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

