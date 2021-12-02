Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Investment analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.98. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846,918 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 182,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

