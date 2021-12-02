Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Up to $6.69

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $7.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 4,606 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $508.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,908 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.