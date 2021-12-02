Keep4r Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for $9.41 or 0.00016688 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $813,446.41 and approximately $2,847.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00241130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00086907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

