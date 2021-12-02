Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of K stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

