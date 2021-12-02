Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.41

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.41 and last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 416770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.96.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Kemper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

