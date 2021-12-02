Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Plans — Dividend of $3.50

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.
NYSE:KEN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12. Kenon has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $47.65.
Kenon Company Profile
