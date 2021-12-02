Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €28.30 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.12 ($30.82).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €29.06 ($33.02) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €27.05 and its 200 day moving average is €23.09. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 1 year high of €29.90 ($33.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

