Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of PPRUY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 74,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,460. Kering has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

